Nigeria: Church Donates Food, Hygiene Items to Vulnerable Families in 5 States

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated food and essential supplies to the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) for distribution to vulnerable households in five states grappling with crisis.

The donation in Abuja on Thursday, will released to those in need in Adamawa, Enugu, Plateau, Sokoto, and Akwa Ibom states.

The supplies include vital staples and hygiene products, specifically 2,000 25kg bags of rice, 2,000 25kg bags of beans, 2,000 25kg bags of garri, 2,000 4-litre bottles of vegetable oil, 2,000 cartons of noodles, 4,000 bars of toilet soap, 4,000 rolls of toilet paper and 4,000 packs of sanitary pads.

These donations are expected to provide critical support for approximately 400 vulnerable households in each of the five states.

Speaking during a brief official handover ceremony yesterday in Abuja, the Church representative, Elder Isaac Morrison, said the NCWS will oversee distribution to vulnerable people in Adamawa, Enugu, Plateau, Sokoto, and Akwa Ibom states to ensure aid reaches those in need efficiently.

Morrison disclosed that the church members hope that each state will receive supplies for about 400 vulnerable households, which will bring relief, dignity, and hope to families in despair.

"In our world today, suffering manifests itself in conflict, displacement, hunger and disaster, and it affects millions. The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell M. Nelson once thought,

'When we genuinely repent of our sins and come unto Christ, we not only become more like Him, but also more compassionate, more aware of others' needs, and more willing to serve.' This encapsulates our humanitarian work.

"Worldwide, the church responds swiftly and compassionately to crisis. We build partnerships with trusted organisations, local leaders, and governments to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable, which Madame just mentioned, women, children, the displaced, and the forgotten.

"Between December 2024 and February 2025, this country faced multiple devastating crises. We've heard of Adamawa insurgent attacks, destroyed homes, causing mass displacement. We heard of Plateau, violent assault on Christian communities, with loss of life and displacement," he said.

According to Morrison, in Sokoto, a military airstrike that hit civilian areas caused several casualties, then in Akwa Ibom, floods that affected over 33,000 people in 12 local government areas, while in Enugu, attacks caused fatalities and food insecurity.

"In response to all these issues, the NCWS approached the church for support, requesting aid for 2,000 affected families across these states. The church mobilised resources immediately, providing staple foods like rice, beans, gari, vegetable oil, noodles, along with non-essential food items like soap, toilet paper, sanitary pads.

"It is not merely aid but a message of love. We are telling all the recipients that you are not forgotten and that you are loved. Now let me mention that these efforts are made possible by the sacrificial donations of church members across the globe," he said.

The national president NCWS, Princess Edna Azura, while receiving the items, described the donation from the church as a lifeline that will bring immediate relief and hope to countless women and their families across the five states.

Azura added that the church's commitment extends beyond providing aid to building capacity and fostering self-reliance, a principle that NCWS deeply cherish.

"As we embrace these donations today, we do so with hearts full of appreciation for your ongoing efforts to uplift communities, embodying our shared values of compassion, service, and human upliftment everywhere you serve.

"This act of compassion is a powerful reflection of a partnership built on shared values. We have long admired your incredible humanitarian footprint, not just here in Nigeria, but across our continent. Your work resonates with the very core of our mission.

"This kind gesture is a beacon of hope in these challenging times, offering direct support to the millions facing food insecurity across our nation, particularly women and children in vulnerable communities," she said.