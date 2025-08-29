Nigeria: Govt Urged to Provide Mentorship, Harness Youths' Digital Skills for Security

A cybersecurity governance, risk and compliance analyst, Abdullateef Hameed, has urged the federal government to redirect the ingenuity of Nigerian youths to national security and innovation to stem the rising wave of cybercrime.

Hameed, a certified PCI ISA auditor with over a decade of experience in healthcare, government and commercial sectors, expressed concern that the unchecked involvement of youths in online crime, popularly known as "Yahoo Yahoo", has grown into a disturbing alternative for many young Nigerians. He warned that without urgent intervention, the country risks losing a generation of digitally skilled youths to criminal activities rather than productive ventures.

Speaking in Lagos, he stressed that mentorship, structured training and practical opportunities are critical solutions. According to him, the government must go beyond routine crackdowns to provide positive outlets that channel talents into cybersecurity roles. "A young person who could have been a cybercriminal can, with the right mentorship, become a cybersecurity professional defending the nation," he said.

Hameed believes tackling cybercrime requires deterrence and empowerment. On one hand, he said stricter laws and enforcement are necessary to discourage internet fraud. On the other hand, he recommended government-led initiatives that provide alternatives through cybersecurity training programmes, mentorship schemes, and incentives for ethical hacking.

He argued that building such alternatives would not only reduce crime but also strengthen national security and contribute to economic growth. "Government must create structured opportunities that enable youths to use their digital talent in ways that benefit the country rather than harm it," he said.

From his experience across sectors, Hameed noted that cybersecurity is indispensable wherever records and data are involved. He explained that patient data must remain secure in healthcare without disrupting life-saving access. In government institutions, legacy systems and bureaucracy have slowed down the adoption of modern defences, leaving sensitive records vulnerable. In the private sector, the rush for speed and innovation often overshadows security.

He urged the federal government to see security as a national business priority rather than an afterthought. According to him, policies must be implemented to support training, continuous monitoring and preventive measures across agencies. He also advised that the government should learn from global frameworks such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which sets guidelines for protecting financial information.

Hameed warned that sensitive data breaches could result in devastating consequences such as the loss of public trust, heavy financial penalties and even institutional collapse. He said adopting strong compliance measures, supported by clear policies and trained personnel, would significantly reduce such risks.

Recounting his experience at Prestwick Care, where he led efforts that achieved full compliance and cut incident response time by 25 percent, he said the success came from simplifying policies and training staff to recognise threats early. He urged Nigerian authorities to replicate similar strategies by investing in young people through training and structured guidance.

"Security works best when people, processes and technology align," he said, adding that a culture of prevention must be prioritised. He explained that this culture involves continuous monitoring, restricted access, regular assessments and collaboration with leadership. More importantly, it requires every individual within a system to see themselves as the first line of defence.

Hameed also drew attention to emerging global threats that Nigeria must prepare for. These include artificial intelligence-driven attacks capable of producing convincing phishing, deepfakes and malware; supply chain compromises that use third-party vendors to infiltrate larger organisations; and ransomware attacks that now deploy double extortion tactics while targeting critical infrastructure.

To counter these risks, he recommended that the government adopt a zero-trust security model across its institutions, improve third-party risk management, invest in AI-driven defence systems and conduct regular resilience drills.

"Cybersecurity is no longer just about prevention--it is about resilience and readiness," he said, stressing that Nigeria cannot afford to be unprepared.

Hameed emphasised that Nigeria's large population of digitally skilled youths could become a strength if properly harnessed. He concluded that government action must focus on creating the right environment where these talents are nurtured, mentored and deployed for the country's progress rather than wasted in cybercrime.