Nigeria: Katsina Govt Approves ₦20m for Each LG to Renovate Graveyards

29 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Katsina State Government has approved ₦20 million for each Local Government to renovate graveyards in its area.

Governor Dikko Radda made the disclosure when he received royal fathers from the Katsina and Daura Emirates on Thursday in Katsina.

He described the initiative as both a service to the people and a way of seeking Allah's blessings for the state.

Radda also announced a new welfare package to empower traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state.

He stated that under a new law passed by the State House of Assembly, "all District Heads would now earn salaries not less than Grade Level 16.

"In addition, 6,652 Ward Heads across the state will receive monthly allowances, while more than 3,000 Imams and their deputies from Friday Mosques will be supported with stipends.

"Furthermore, Izala and Darika Mosque sweepers in each of the 34 local government areas will also benefit from allowances."

The governor reaffirmed his administration's determination to confront insecurity head-on, pointing out that security remained the foremost priority of his government.

According to him, over 1,500 youths have so far been trained to support security efforts toward taming the insecurity challenge bedevilling the state.

The youths, he said, were fully kitted with uniforms, life jackets, and operational tools.

Governor Radda, therefore, urged traditional rulers and community leaders to intensify awareness, reminding citizens that they must first help themselves before government intervention could yield lasting results.

"Security is a collective responsibility, we must unite to protect our people," he said.

Earlier, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar, represented by the District Head of Baure, Alhaji Daha Umar-Farouq, reaffirmed their solidarity following the recent car accident that involved the governor in Daura.

Also speaking, the Wazirin Katsina, Senstor Ibrahim Ida, who represented the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, commended the governor for his commitment to repositioning the two emirates.

He noted that the reforms introduced by the administration had restored dignity to traditional institutions and strengthened their role in governance and community development.

The Emirate Council, he added, would continue to support the government through prayers and cooperation to promote peace, unity, and prosperity across the state.

