Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Empowers Youths of Fence-Line Communities With New Career As Train Assistants

Buchanan — At least 21 young people from fence-line communities across Bong, Nimba, and Grand Bassa Counties have taken a bold step into their future, becoming the latest beneficiaries of ArcelorMittal Liberia's ongoing investment in youth empowerment and skills development.

The newly employed Train Assistants, including two females, have already completed a four-week theoretical training at the company's Training Academy annex in Buchanan. The training equipped them with essential skills such as General Operating Instruction, ArcelorMittal Rail Operational Rules, the responsibilities of a Train Assistant, air brake systems, and shunting duties.

Currently, the newly employed train assistants are undergoing an additional 12 weeks of practical training designed to transform classroom knowledge into real-world expertise. For the first eight weeks, they are stationed at the Buchanan rail yard, where they receive hands-on guidance from seasoned Senior Train Assistants, Train Drivers, and Yard Supervisors. Their training includes mastering shunting techniques, track switching, coupling and uncoupling wagons, air hose management, identifying defective wagons, unloading wagons at the port, and marshaling trains for departure.

Rail Operational Execution Superintendent Ashley Warner explained the structured program: "After their yard training, the recruits will move on to the mainline, covering 240 kilometers from Buchanan to Tokadeh yard. Here, they will gain practical experience with train crossings, loading, shunting operations in Tokadeh,

and direct communication with train dispatchers. By the end, they will be fully assessed and certified as Train Assistants."

Warner also revealed that an additional 24 trainees from fence-line communities are set to join the program once the current batch graduates, further expanding opportunities for local youth.

For many of the recruits, this employment represents more than just a job, it is a life-changing opportunity.

One of them, Loretta Dolo of Zoweinta, Bong County, reflected on her journey: "Seeing myself transitioning from being a motorcycle repairer in a community workshop with little or no income, to becoming fully employed today means so much for me and my family. I am grateful to ArcelorMittal. The opportunity to become a Train Assistant is truly a dream come true."

Samuel A. Weedee of Compound Three, Grand Bassa County, shared his excitement: "I was jobless, and now to be employed by ArcelorMittal Liberia, one of the highest paying companies in the country, means a lot for me, my family, and my community. Growing up, I always admired the trains passing by my community, today I am part of that story.

Similarly, Newton Banks of Monclay's Town, Grand Bassa County, praised AML for empowering youths in host communities and promised to serve diligently in his new role.

This initiative is a shining example of ArcelorMittal Liberia's commitment to building capacity, empowering communities, and creating sustainable career opportunities for young people across its operational areas. By investing in human capital development, the company continues to play a vital role in strengthening Liberia's rail transport sector and supporting national growth.