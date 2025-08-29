Nigeria: Osun Govt Enrols Inmates Into Health Insurance Scheme

29 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Adeleke said his administration does not discriminate based on political affiliation, tribe, religion, or gender

The Osun State Government on Thursday enrolled inmates in the correctional facilities in Ilesa and Ile-Ife into the Osun State Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS).

The State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, while unveiling the enrollment programme at the Ilesa Medium Correctional Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), described the inmates as bonafide citizens of Osun and Nigeria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Adeleke said his administration does not discriminate based on political affiliation, tribe, religion, or gender.

"Today, we extend our healthcare coverage to inmates of correctional centres as a demonstration of our concern for the health and well-being of every segment of our society," he said.

"In the past, our administration approved the free enrollment of over 26,000 pensioners into the scheme.

"This pace-setting gesture has been emulated by many states and, more recently, by the federal government," he said.

The governor also said that persons living with disabilities had been enrolled in the scheme for free.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Health Insurance Agency, Rasaq Akindele, appreciated the governor for the attention given to the development of the health sector in the state through the agency.

Mr Akindele said the agency is successful today because the governor has given it tremendous support.

Also, the Controller of the Correctional Centre in the state, Olalekan Oluwadele, said the governor's presence at the event is a testament of his commitment to the welfare of inmates.

Mr Oluwadele said the governor had graciously approved the enrollment of 1,200 inmates into the health insurance scheme.

He explained that this followed an earlier discussion with the OHIS Executive Secretary in September 2024.

He also appreciated Mr Adeleke for renovating the operational vehicles of the NCoS and for granting amnesty to 54 inmates in December 2024 to decongest the prison.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.