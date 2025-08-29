Nigeria: Gov Radda Meets Katsina, Daura Royal Fathers, Upgrades Salaries for District Heads

press release

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration's determination to confront insecurity while also strengthening traditional and religious institutions across the state.

Speaking at Government House when he received royal fathers from the Katsina and Daura Emirates, Governor Radda emphasized that security remains the foremost priority of his government.

He recalled that upon assuming office, he pledged to make security his first, second, and third agenda. According to him, over 1,500 youths have so far been trained to support security efforts, with an additional 550 already trained and a third batch currently undergoing training.

The governor noted that, unlike in the past, these youths are fully kitted with uniforms, life jackets, and operational tools.

He stressed that insecurity is not limited to those hiding in the forests but also involves collaborators within towns and cities who supply bandits with food, drugs, and markets for stolen cattle.

Governor Radda therefore urged traditional rulers and community leaders to intensify awareness campaigns, reminding citizens that they must first help themselves before government intervention can yield lasting results.

"As Chief Security Officer of the state, I do not employ or pay the Army, Police, or Civil Defence, but I have provided them with every support they require. Security is a collective responsibility, not politics. Bandits know no APC, PDP, or APGA--they know only violence. We must unite to protect our people," he declared.

Unveiling a new welfare package to empower traditional and religious institutions, Governor Radda announced that under a new law passed by the State House of Assembly, all District Heads will now earn salaries not less than Grade Level 16.

In addition, 6,652 Ward Heads across the state will receive monthly allowances, while more than 3,000 Imams and their deputies from Friday mosques will be supported with stipends. Furthermore, Izala and Darika mosque sweepers in each of the 34 local government areas will also benefit from allowances.

In furtherance of community service, the Governor disclosed that his administration has approved over ₦20 million for each Local Government Council to renovate graveyards in their areas. He described the initiative as both a service to the people and a way of seeking Allah's blessings for the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness Dr Umar Faruq Umar, represented by the Dan Buram of Daura; District Head of Baure, Alhaji Daha Umar Farouk, conveyed the solidarity of the Daura Emirate following the recent car accident involving the Governor and some government officials. He said the incident caused deep concern across Daura, with many residents unable to sleep until they confirmed the Governor's safety.

The Emir prayed for the Governor's continued health, describing his survival as a sign of Allah's protection. He also recalled, with gratitude, the Governor's support to the Daura Emirate during the passing of late President Muhammadu Buhari's.

Also speaking, the Emir of Katsina, represented by the Wazirin Katsina, Senator Ibrahim Ida, commended Governor Radda for his commitment to repositioning the two emirates for greater development.

He noted that the reforms introduced by the administration have restored dignity to traditional institutions and strengthened their role in governance and community development. The Emirate Council, he added, will continue to support the government through prayers and cooperation to promote peace, unity, and prosperity across Katsina State.

Present at the occasion were the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Faruq Lawal; the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura; District Heads from Daura and Katsina Emirates; as well as members of the State Executive Council.