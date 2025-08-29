Nigeria: DG Urges Action On Climate Change Commitments

28 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Helen Oyemowo Foster

Director-general of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Barr Teni Majekodunmi, has called for the implement of the country's updated climate commitments under its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 3.0.

At a validation workshop in Abuja, Majekodunmi said Nigeria faces a financing gap in meeting its climate goals.

She warned that billions of dollars will be needed to cut emissions and protect communities from worsening climate impacts in the coming decade.

"We cannot succeed without finance. Investment is required across energy, agriculture, transport, industry, and health. Both domestic resources and international climate finance must be mobilised if Nigeria is to deliver on its pledges," she said.

According to her, the implementation cost will run into tens of billions of dollars. The DG noted that funding will be crucial for clean energy expansion, modern farming, low-carbon transport, and waste management.

She urged Nigeria to increase domestic investment while tapping international mechanisms such as the Green Climate Fund, the Adaptation Fund, and bilateral climate facilities. She added that innovative tools like green bonds and public-private partnerships will also be essential.

Majekodunmi stressed that money alone will not be enough. Nigeria must also strengthen its institutions, build technical expertise, and ensure gender-inclusive climate action.

She emphasised the importance of technology transfer from developed countries, particularly in renewable energy, agriculture, and early warning systems.

"We must also localise innovation, supporting Nigerian researchers and entrepreneurs to create solutions that fit our realities.

"The time for talk is over. The climate crisis is deepening, and our actions today will shape the future of generations to come", she added.

In her goodwill message, UNDP Nigeria's resident representative, Varsha Redkar-Palepu, said the world is watching Nigeria.

She described the country as "the Giant of Africa" with the scale and vision to inspire climate action across the continent.

"Every country matters, but Nigeria's leadership can catalyse a continental and global shift towards sustainability. UNDP remains committed to supporting this ambition."

