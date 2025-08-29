Nigeria: Drug Abuse - Uyo Residents Under Attacks By Mentally-Deranged Youths

Residents of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State now live under the fear of sudden attack by mentally-deranged persons, especially youths hit by drug-induced amnesia.

Leadership checks revealed that the influx of unkempt youths devastated by routine sipping, inhaling, sniffing and injection of hard substances in liquids and powdery forms, have become a menace, especially in the Uyo metropolis.

These ugly sights have a large Harlem at Ibom Plaza, a popular sit-out and relaxation spot, specifically designed for relaxation for workers, retirees and other members of the public.

Other clustering spots include the popular Itam International Market at Itu, the adjoining local government area to Uyo.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The colony of mad people is noticed around the banking areas of Aka Road by Etuk Street, Akpan Andem Market along Udo Umana and other public spaces.

Apparently, feeling insecure with the government's attention seemed to be focusing on development and other social empowerment issues, the worried residents have expressed concern over the menace, which, if not urgently tackled, could pose more danger to unsuspecting members of the public.

"There is one particular mentally unstable youth among the clusters of mad people within Ibom Plaza Avenue.

"He is quick to be thrown into a state of frenzy after a bout of drugs, and at that level, he could break bottles and stab, or pick up iron, stones and other sharp objects and fling at vehicles.

"The last time he was seized, was by former first lady, Martha Udom Emmanuel, during the immediate past administration after raping another mad woman at the plaza roundabout in the day time.

"After rehabilitation, he was released to go home, but he has found his way back to the plaza again.

"He had severally wounded passersby, damaged moving vehicles and impregnated other mad colleagues who are females. Even in broad daylight, he cowed the females to submission," a pub attendant at the plaza, Nene Inyang said.

A petty trader at the Itam Flyover (name withheld), said "the increase and incessant attacks by mentally-retarded persons within Uyo metropolis, especially around Atiku Abubakar Flyover, Itam Junction, the pedestrian crossing at the Annex Campus of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) around the popular eatery -Chicken Republic by Ikot Ekpene Road, have become alarmingly high.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is very risky to motorists and pedestrians because an unexpected attack could happen, and it won't be funny," he stated.

"Just the other day, one of them was pursuing a young girl around Itam Flyover, but because of the intervention of commercial tricycle operators, no one knows what would have happened to her.

"It's not good for the state known for its hospitality and tourism to be identified with this state of insecurity being orchestrated by mad people. Last Sunday, a man walking around the Akpan Andem Market axis of Udo Umana, was attacked by a semi-nude mentally ill lady.

"The man was answering a call and oblivious of the mad lady lurking around with a stick, but was scared away by the shout of other passersby, who disarmed her," he recalled.

"If you take a closer look at some of them and the language they speak, you would observe that most of them are not from Akwa Ibom; they are dumped at our common borders at night or early in the morning for them to stroll into the state," a street sweeper, Archibong Eyo, told LEADERSHIP.

"For the purpose of safety, which is one of the primary duties of the government, the necessary ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) should take immediate actions," he advised.

Worried by the drug scourge in the state, the sector commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Obot Bassey, has called for a holistic action plan by government, security agencies, other relevant agencies and non-state actors.

Also, police operatives, according to the command's spokesperson, DSP TImfon John, have intensified raids on drug-prone locations with several arrests and large consignment of illicit substances, especially cannabis and Indian hemp, seized in the process.