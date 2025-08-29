Nigeria: Kebbi Govt Appoints New Emir of Zuru

29 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ogalah Dunamis

Governor Nasir Idris approved the appointment on Thursday

The Kebbi State Government has appointed Sanusi Sami as the new Emir of Zuru, following the death of his predecessor, Sani Sami (Gomo II).

Governor Nasir Idris approved the appointment on Thursday.

The official letter was presented in Zuru by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Garba Dutsin-Mari.

According to the commissioner, the new emir was selected after securing the highest number of votes from the Zuru Emirate kingmakers.

Three candidates were screened before the committee recommended Mr Sami to the governor.

Mr Dutsin-Mari said the decision reflected the will of the people and urged the new traditional ruler to rule with fairness, justice and the fear of God.

Sani Sami, who reigned as Emir of Zuru, died on 16 August in London after a brief illness.

