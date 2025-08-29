Ghana: Police Ladies Bounce Back With Win Over Sam Nelly in Wafu B Qualifiers

29 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Police Ladies revived their campaign at the CAF Women's Champions League WAFU B qualifiers with a commanding 3-1 victory over Sam Nelly FC of Benin in their second Group B match.

The Ghanaians started with intensity and were rewarded early when Grace Animah calmly converted a penalty in the 14th minute to give her side the lead.

Police Ladies doubled their advantage shortly after, with Sarah Nyarko finishing clinically in the 25th minute to put them firmly in control before the break.

In the second half, Police Ladies maintained their dominance, dictating the tempo and stretching the Sam Nelly defence. Their persistence paid off in the 68th minute, when Deborah Afriyie struck to make it 3-0, effectively sealing the contest.

Sam Nelly, however, continued to fight and managed to pull one back in the 81st minute through Yenido Gandonou, who was also shown a yellow card for removing her shirt during celebration of goal.

Despite their late efforts, the Beninese side could not overturn the deficit.

The result marks a strong response from Police Ladies, who bounced back after their opening-day defeat to Bayelsa Queens.

Sarah Nyarko was named Woman of the Match after the game and the victory boosts Police Ladies chances of advancing from Group B. -Ghanafa.org

