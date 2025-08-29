Ghana: Patron Donates Stationery to Street Academy

A patron of the Street Academy, a sports and culture organisation, Nii Boye Abbey, has donated stationery and other learning material to the academy.

The gesture was to support children of the academy for the new academic calendar that opens from next week as schools resume from their third term breaks.

The items, worth GH¢68,000, included 8,000 exercise books, 1,200 pieces each of pens, pencils, rulers, 800 mathematical sets, 4,000 Note 3 Exercise books and 4,000 pieces of erasers.

Making the presentation, Nii Boye Abbey explained that the presentation was his way of celebrating his 61st birthday as patron of the Street Academy.

"I am a patron of this academy who seeks the welfare of street and deprived children. Since some of them have been enrolled in formal education, I deemed it fit to support their logistical needs because they cannot afford them. I hope these would go a long way to support all our boys and girls in school and those in the academy."

Ataa Lartey, the Director of the academy, said the donation was a boost for the academy's 'Back to School Project' to make sure that over 100 children of Street Academy enjoy better education in the classroom as 2025-2026 academic year starts.

"Management of the academy is extremely grateful to Nii Abbey for this gesture. It will go a long way to support the children in their learning. We hope these kids come out as responsible adults in future and testify about how supports from individuals and organisations played huge role in their upbringing," he added.