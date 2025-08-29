Nigeria: FAME Foundation Welcomes Manchester City Official to Nigeria

In a significant development for football and community engagement, FAME Foundation has welcomed an official from Manchester City Football Club to Nigeria. The Foundation's director of programme, Kemisola, received the official at the International Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos yesterday.

This visit marks a pivotal moment following the recent partnership between the FAME Foundation and the City Football Group, the parent organization of Manchester City.

The collaboration aims to leverage the power of sports for development, focusing on initiatives that promote youth engagement, skill development, and community empowerment through football.

The visit is expected to pave the way for various programs and activities that will engage youth and promote healthy lifestyles through sports. Both organizations share a vision of using football as a tool for social change, aiming to enhance educational and athletic opportunities for young people in Nigeria.