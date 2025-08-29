Nigeria: 6,382 Athletes, Officials Begin Medal Chase At 9th National Youth Games in Asaba

28 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Following the completion of the Digital Registration Management (DRM) process, a total of 6,382 athletes have been confirmed to represent all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the 9th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

The quest for medals will commence today (Thursday), although the Games will officially be declared open on August 29 and will run until September 6, 2025.

The registered participants include 4,961 athletes, 635 coaches, 386 team officials, and 400 state delegates, highlighting the growing scale and significance of the Games as a national platform for youth development and sporting excellence.

Gombe State has yet to finalise DRM procedures for its contingent of 74 participants. However, the current total of 6,382 registered individuals stands as the official figure heading into the opening ceremony.

This year's Games will feature no fewer than 37 sporting events, showcasing a wide range of disciplines and providing young athletes with the opportunity to compete, develop, and shine on a national stage.

Defending champions Team Delta will seek to retain their title, but they face stiff competition from other states eager to make their mark. According to the National Sports Commission (NSC), "the 9th National Youth Games is more than just a competition. It is a celebration of talent, determination, and national unity," the NSC stated on Wednesday.

"These Games continue to serve as a breeding ground for future champions and a symbol of hope for Nigerian sports."

