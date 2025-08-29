Nigeria: AFN to Unveil Team Nigeria's Squad for 2025 World Athletics Championships September 1

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has announced that the list of athletes representing country at the upcoming 20th World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, will be unveiled to the public on Monday, September 1, 2025.

AFN secretary-general Israel Inwang shared this information while discussing the Federation's preparations for the highly anticipated global sporting event scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21, 2025.

He stated that the qualification process through the Entry Standard or World Ranking had concluded on Sunday, August 24, and the AFN's technical committee is currently working on athletes' entry standards and individual rankings, among other factors, to finalise the list of Team Nigeria's athletes for the championship.

"The qualification entry standards were concluded on Sunday, August 24, and we have until September 1st to submit our list for the championship. The technical team is reviewing entry standards and other factors to compile the final list. Therefore, I believe the list will be out on Monday, September 1st," Inwang said.

He reiterated the Federation's commitment to maintaining high standards of discipline and professionalism, emphasising that only athletes who meet the established requirements will be included in the final squad.