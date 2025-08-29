Nigeria: 'My Miracle Is Here,' Toke Makinwa Celebrates Birth of Her First Child

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, describing the moment as the happiest of her life.

The 40-year-old shared the news on Thursday via Instagram, posting a touching photo of her newborn's tiny hand holding hers. She revealed her daughter's name as Yakira Eliana Olakitan Iyanuoluwa Ikeoluwa Adunola, calling her birth a miracle and an answered prayer.

"I'm a Mommy... This is the happiest I've ever been. My precious daughter, the love I never knew existed, my heart in another human being, my love," Makinwa wrote.

She expressed gratitude to God, saying her daughter's birth was evidence of divine goodness.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I have seen the goodness of God in my lifetime; I have seen God move and I no longer just hear of it, I see it. It ended in praise, my miracle is here. Yakira Eliana, Olakitan, Iyanuoluwa, Ikeoluwa, Adunola. My purpose, my reason, my evidence. Thank you for choosing me, thank you for making me a Mother. My heart overflows with so much gratitude. God heard, God answered. Every single detail, down to your fingers and toes, oh He heard my prayers. Meet my miracle, Yakira Eliana - Precious, Beloved - of great worth, My God has answered," she wrote.

The announcement came just weeks after Makinwa revealed that she was expecting her first child.

Since the news broke, fans, colleagues, and fellow celebrities have flooded her social media pages with congratulatory messages, celebrating what she described as the beginning of her most fulfilling role yet, motherhood.