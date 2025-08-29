Ghana: Boadu Inspires Bulls Rlfc Famous Comeback Victory Over Nungua Tigers

Defending champions, Bulls RLFC's, full back Leslie Boadu was the toast of fans at the University of Ghana Rugby pitch in Legon last Sunday as he inspired a 22-17 comeback victory over Nungua Tigers in their week 12 clash.

The clash, which was to decide the occupant of the second spot to strengthen their playoff push, was very intense and tension-packed.

Bulls' Richard Browne lined up a penalty in the 9th minute but missed. Moments later, Reindorf Nikoi dived over for the opening try, with Browne hitting the conversion wide, leaving the Bulls 4-0 ahead.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Tigers roared back with Geoffrey Le Du scoring a try, while Ekow Awoonor-William powered through for another try, with Montchon converting before adding a composed drop goal to stretch the Tigers' lead to 11-4.

Related Articles

Bulls squandered numerous opportunities that came their way as newest signing Boadu's penalty attempt drifted wide midway through the game, before Desmond Geotrah muscled his way over, and Browne converted to end the half 11-10 in favour of the Tigers.

Back from the break, the tension and physicality of the game grew, with Tigers increasing the score line through Joseph Mensah, who scored a try and then converted to extend their lead to 17-10.

Sensing defeat, Bulls regrouped and took the game to the opposition with Boadu leading the charge as he powered over to ignite the fight back.

Browne converted to cut the gap to 16-17 before Emmanuel Boison touched down, and Browne's conversion made it 22-17.

With the Tigers chasing, Boadu turned tormentor-in-chief as he foiled their numerous attacks.

He burst out of his own area on the 76th minute mark, going past his markers to storm over for his second try of the half. Although Browne missed the conversion, the job was done through that try to seal victory.

Skolars were awarded a walkover after Dragons failed to present the required number of players for their match.

Week 13 will have Bulls take on Skolars, while Accra Panthers face the Nungua Tigers.