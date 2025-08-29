Nigeria: Fulham Intensify Efforts to Sign Another Super Eagles Star

Fulham FC, the Premier League side, ais about to secure the signature of Nigerian sensation Samuel Chukwueze from Italian giants AC Milan. The club is eager to bolster its squad with another talented player from Nigeria, joining the ranks of current stars Alex Iwobi and Kelvin Bassey.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Fulham are in advanced negotiations with AC Milan for Chukwueze. As the transfer window approaches its deadline on Sunday, August 31, both clubs are working diligently to reach a swift agreement.

"Fulham are making significant progress in talks for both Kevin Bassey from Shakhtar Donetsk and Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan," Romano disclosed on X. "Negotiations are underway to acquire both right and left wingers before the window closes. A €25 million package is being discussed with Milan for Chukwueze, while a fee exceeding €40 million is under consideration for Bassey."

Chukwueze moved to AC Milan from Spanish club Villarreal in 2023, seeking to make a mark in one of Europe's elite leagues. Since joining the Rossoneri, the Nigeria international has featured in 69 matches, finding the back of the net eight times. However, his goal tally in Serie A has been modest, with just four goals coming from 51 league appearances.

As Fulham aims to enhance their attacking options and solidify their status in the Premier League, the potential signing of Chukwueze is a move that has generated considerable excitement among fans. With the transfer window closing soon, all eyes will be on whether the club can finalise this intriguing deal.