Ghana: GIS Cautions Public On Recruitment Scam Advert

29 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana immigration Service has cautioned the general public against fraudulent recruitment advert on social media.

The Service is currently not recruiting, and has also not advertised for the sale of e-vouchers.

Members of the public are, therefore, cautioned not to fall prey to this fraudulent and misleading advert.

The advert has a fake short code *422*473# with two dates August 27 -

September 2 and August 27 - November 15, 2025 as start and ending dates for the sale of the e- vouchers at a fee of GH¢350.00. Members of the public are admonished not to engage with these scammers.

"Management of the service directs the public, especially prospective applicants, to contact any of its offices across the country for any information pertaining to recruitment," a statement issued in Accra and signed by the Head of Public Affairs at the GIS, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Michael Amoako Atta, cautioned.

