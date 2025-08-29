Nigeria: FRSC, EFCC Join Forces to End Economic Sabotage, Road Traffic Crashes

Abuja — In another landmark shift in inter agency collaboration, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have sealed a strategic alliance to stamp out economic sabotage and confront the devastating scourge of road traffic crashes (RTCs) threatening lives and draining Nigeria's economy.

Speaking during the strategic engagement, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, emphasised that the two organisations share strikingly similar mandates as they both interface directly with the Nigerian public in ways that deeply affect lives, safety, and national prosperity.

He stressed that beyond combating economic crimes, the EFCC is also charged with addressing economic sabotage, an area where transport operators who flout regulations cause devastating ripple effects on national growth and citizens' welfare.

On his part, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, amplified the urgent need for the strategic partnership between the agencies to confront the twin threats of reckless driving and its attendant fatalities, as well as the financial hemorrhage resulting from such recklessness.

He maintained that road safety is not merely a transport issue but a national security and economic imperative, requiring a multi sectoral approach to safeguard human lives and stabilise Nigeria's economy.

He said: "This alliance between the FRSC and EFCC, both highly respected institutions in the national space, is a bold declaration that economic sabotage through unlawful transport practices and the carnage on Nigerian roads will no longer be tolerated.

"It represents a fusion of integrity, law enforcement, and public safety, setting a new benchmark for how Nigerian institutions can unite to protect lives, preserve resources, and secure the future.

"With this partnership, Nigerians can expect a tougher, more coordinated crackdown on economic crimes linked to the transport sector and a renewed offensive against the culture of impunity that has long endangered lives and undermined national progress.

"The message is clear! economic sabotage and reckless endangerment of lives on our roads will be confronted with the full weight of the law as FRSC and EFCC, together are determined to raise the bar of strategic partnership."