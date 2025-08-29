Nigeria to Strengthen Conflict-Sensitive Climate Adaptation

Abuja — The Federal Ministry of Environment, through its Department of Climate Change, in collaboration with the NAP Global Network, has launched an inception workshop aimed at strengthening Nigeria's capacity for conflict-sensitive climate adaptation while unveiling a new report on integrating peace building into the country's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) process.

The event, held in Abuja, brought together senior government officials, development partners, security experts, and representatives from various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). It marked a critical step in mainstreaming conflict-sensitivity into Nigeria's climate policies and development planning.

Delivering the welcome address on behalf of the Director, Department of Climate Change, Dr. (Mrs.) Eviano Aguirre-Awe, Deputy Director Johanna Baruge, stressed the urgency of addressing climate impacts that are increasingly exacerbating insecurity across Nigeria.

"Climate change is already driving extreme weather events, threatening biodiversity, damaging infrastructure, and fueling security challenges.

While mitigation efforts continue, adaptation is equally crucial so that we can adjust systems without undermining daily life," she said.

She explained that Nigeria's ongoing NAP formulation will provide a medium to long-term strategy for addressing climate vulnerabilities in a transparent and participatory manner.

Representing the NAP Global Network, Ms. Katrina underscored the importance of linking adaptation with peace building.

"Unpredictable rainfall, rising temperatures, and resource stress often intersect with social and political tensions. If poorly managed, these pressures can worsen inequalities and deepen conflicts."

"But if addressed thoughtfully, they can foster cooperation, dialogue, and peace," she noted, adding that Nigeria's leadership in this space sets an example for other countries grappling with similar challenges.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, in his opening remarks, recalled Nigeria's commitment under international agreements such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Kyoto Protocol, highlighting the country's pledge under its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 47 per cent with international support.

He explained that beyond mitigation, Nigeria's NAP process--supported by the Green Climate Fund--is focusing on adaptation strategies in 13 thematic areas, including climate risk and vulnerability assessments, to strengthen community resilience.

He emphasised that conflict-sensitivity is vital, given Nigeria's security challenges such as farmer-herder clashes, cattle rustling, and banditry.

"Ignoring medium and long-term adaptation needs in a fragile, conflict-prone context would be a mistake. Climate action, if conflict-sensitive, can break cycles of fragility by tackling root causes, improving social well-being, and promoting peace," he said.

The new report launched at the workshop outlines practical guidance for integrating peace building into adaptation processes, identifying enabling factors such as leadership, data, financing, institutional arrangements, stakeholder engagement, and skills development.

Stakeholders were urged to provide meaningful input into the materials being developed and to ensure that climate activities undertaken by their institutions are conflict-sensitive.

The workshop concluded with a call for stronger collaboration, capacity building, and inclusive approaches that position Nigeria as a global leader in linking climate resilience with peace building.