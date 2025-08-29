The New Patriotic Party (NPP) headquarters in Accra yesterday turned into a carnival grounds when Ken Ohene Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, stormed the premises to file his nomination forms to contest the party's flagbearership slot.

Hundreds of enthusiastic supporters, clad in party T-shirts, scarves, and caps, thronged the streets leading to the headquarters all in support of his candidature.

Brass band music blared in the background as the crowd, waving party flags, sang and danced in a jubilant mood.

The atmosphere was electrified, with chants of "Ken for President" and "Showdown 2026" echoing across the compound with many of his supporters jostling to catch a glimpse of him when he and his team arrived.

Mr Agyapong, who arrived at the head office at exactly 1:00 p.m., was accompanied by his close aides and loyalists alike and was welcomed by the General Secretary, Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua.

Inside the party headquarters, Mr Agyapong and his team carefully went through the necessary processes before formally submitting the documents to the Elections Committee.

He exchanged pleasantries with party officials, assuring them of his commitment to upholding the NPP's values of service, development, and integrity.

In a brief address to his teaming supporters, Mr Agyapong called for the de-escalation of tension in the party, stressing that "What we need now is unity of purpose."

He said the flagbearership race was a contest of which only one person would emerge as the winner after which all members of the party must support him to battle against the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"Let me reiterate what I have been saying all these months. If we remain divided, even if we bring Jesus Christ to come and lead us, we cannot win the elections. This is why I continue to call for unity amongst us," he emphasised.

Mr Agyapong, who said he was confident of winning the race, urged his supporters to remain focus and trumpet his broader vision for the NPP in particular and the country as a whole.

He said job creation remained one of his key priorities and would put everything in place to ensure that this becomes a reality.

"Unemployment remains a major challenge and we must do all it takes to offer hope to our teaming youth who continue to get despondent every day with no end in sight. If we don't put in measures to address this challenge then we are all not safe," he emphasised.

The flagbearer hopeful expressed optimism that delegates of the party would give him the nod to lead the party into the 2028 general election.

He said the NPP remained the only alternative for Ghanaians, however, supporters of the various aspirants would have to conduct themselves in line with the values and aspirations of the party in order to regain the confidence of all.