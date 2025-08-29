Ghana: Fire Ravaged 300 Shops At Suame Post Office Market

A devastating late-night fire has gutted more than 300 shops at the Suame Post Office Market, leaving traders and residents reeling from shock and loss.

The blaze, which erupted around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26, intensified rapidly after over 30 gas cylinders reportedly exploded, fueling the flames and accelerating the destruction.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and despair as traders watched helplessly while their shops and goods were consumed by the inferno.

Some residents rushed to the scene, forcibly opening nearby shops in a desperate attempt to salvage items before the fire reached them.

Anger and frustration mounted over what many described as a delayed response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

By the time fire engines arrived, much of the market had already been reduced to ashes.

"We called for help earlier, but the fire service came late. By then, everything was gone," a distraught eyewitness recounted.

As of press time, no casualties have been reported, but firefighters were still battling to fully extinguish the blaze.

The financial toll is expected to run into millions of cedis, with hundreds of livelihoods disrupted.

Authorities have assured the public that a full investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage.