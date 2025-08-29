Ghana: Fire Ravaged 300 Shops At Suame Post Office Market

28 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope, Kumasi

A devastating late-night fire has gutted more than 300 shops at the Suame Post Office Market, leaving traders and residents reeling from shock and loss.

The blaze, which erupted around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26, intensified rapidly after over 30 gas cylinders reportedly exploded, fueling the flames and accelerating the destruction.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and despair as traders watched helplessly while their shops and goods were consumed by the inferno.

Some residents rushed to the scene, forcibly opening nearby shops in a desperate attempt to salvage items before the fire reached them.

Anger and frustration mounted over what many described as a delayed response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

By the time fire engines arrived, much of the market had already been reduced to ashes.

"We called for help earlier, but the fire service came late. By then, everything was gone," a distraught eyewitness recounted.

As of press time, no casualties have been reported, but firefighters were still battling to fully extinguish the blaze.

The financial toll is expected to run into millions of cedis, with hundreds of livelihoods disrupted.

Authorities have assured the public that a full investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.