Gambia Police Force Urges Constructive Engagement Amid Public Concerns

29 August 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has reaffirmed its commitment to openness, urging the public to offer suggestions, recommendations, and constructive criticism to help maintain peace and security throughout the nation.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 28, police leadership welcomed feedback from individuals, groups, and organizations, emphasizing that the Force's doors remain open to input regarding its official mandate.

The GPF leadership also encouraged serving members with proposals or recommendations to communicate directly with the Office of the Inspector General of Police, stressing the importance of using appropriate internal channels.

However, the police hierarchy expressed concern over what it described as an increasing trend of subjective criticism, which, according to the statement, has led to misunderstandings and encouraged some to act outside the law. The Force warned that such criticism--especially when not rooted in objective analysis--can undermine both public confidence and the effectiveness of policing in The Gambia.

Of particular concern to the leadership is the recent behavior of some serving officers, who have taken to social media and public forums to voice disapproval of police actions. The statement cited Superintendent of Police David Kujabi, a former Public Relations Officer, who has published personal opinions online in posts such as "Are We Solving a Problem or Stoking a Fire that May Burn Us All" and "Conflict Sensitivity and Law Enforcement in The Gambia."

The GPF reminded all members to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of service, warning that public disagreements and unregulated commentary are not only against police discipline but also threaten the integrity of the Force and the nation's peace and security. "Serving members are therefore warned to conduct themselves responsibly, as violations will not be tolerated," the statement concluded.

The Gambia Police Force reiterated that it values constructive engagement and remains committed to fostering a collaborative approach to law enforcement and national security.

