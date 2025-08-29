Gambia River Levels Rise Sharply, Says Tambacounda Water Resources Directorate

The Directorate of Water Resources Management and Planning (DGPRE), through its Tambacounda Water Resources Brigade, has released its latest daily hydrological bulletin, highlighting significant changes in the water levels of the Gambia River and its tributaries, Seneweb reports.

According to the bulletin published this Thursday August 28,, several localities--most notably Kédougou and Mako--are experiencing a general upward trend in river levels. In Kédougou, the Gambia River reached 4.93 meters, representing a sharp rise of 1.40 meters in just 24 hours. While the alert threshold is set at 7 meters, the rapid increase has prompted officials to call for heightened vigilance among local communities and authorities.

Similarly, Mako recorded a jump from 3.65 meters to 4.05 meters within a day, marking an annual increase of nearly 85 centimeters compared to the same period in 2024.

Tributaries Under Close Surveillance

The DGPRE report also underscores significant surges in the river's tributaries. In Diaguiri, the water level at 8 a.m. was measured at 4.66 meters, more than double last year's value of 2.10 meters. Afia Pont (Thiokoye) saw an even more dramatic increase, with levels rising by 220 centimeters in just one day to reach 4.05 meters. Niokolo Koba followed the upward trend, registering 6.97 meters compared to 4.47 meters a year ago.

However, some monitoring stations, including Diahra Pont and Goumbayel, were unable to transmit their readings for the day, limiting comprehensive year-on-year comparisons.

Isolated Decreases Offer Some Relief

In contrast to the general rise, the bulletin notes a modest decrease at the Simenti and Gouloumbou stations. Simenti's water level fell to 6.30 meters from 6.57 meters the previous day, remaining well below the 13-meter alert level. Gouloumbou's level dropped by 23 centimeters to 7.31 meters, also far from the critical threshold of 12 meters.

Early Warning System in Action

The DGPRE conducts manual water level monitoring at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, forming the backbone of a crucial early warning system for flood risk management. These regular updates enable local authorities and communities to anticipate and prepare for potential flooding, underscoring the importance of sustained vigilance along the Gambia River and its tributaries.

As the rainy season progresses, the DGPRE urges continued attention to its daily bulletins to help protect vulnerable communities in the region.