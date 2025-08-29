Ghana: Water Supply to Be Disrupted in Tema and Accra Due to Emergency Repairs - Ghana Water Limited

29 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Residents in Tema Metropolis and several parts of Accra will experience a temporary interruption in water supply following damage to a major transmission pipeline serving the Kpong Treatment Plant.

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) announced on Thursday, August 28, 2025, that the damage had forced an immediate shutdown of the plant to allow for emergency repair works.

The repairs, which have already begun, is expected to last three days.

According to GWL, the affected areas include Ashaiman, Gbetsele, Akatamanso, Klagon, Lashibi, Baatsonaa, Spintex, parts of East Legon, and nearby communities.

The company has advised customers in these areas to store enough water while supply is still available.

GWL encouraged essential service providers, especially schools and hospitals, to contact them for support during the period through their hotlines, WhatsApp numbers, or social media handles.

The company assured the public that water supply would be restored immediately after the completion of the repair works.

It also apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.

By: Jacob Aggrey

