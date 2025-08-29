Gambia: Senegal to Generate 60b CFA From E-Visa Fees

28 August 2025
The Point (Banjul)

The country's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko confirmed that visitors from outside the African continent would now be required to pay their visa application fees online in advance.

In his address, Prime Minister Sonko stated that the country is expected to generate an estimated 60 billion CFA francs in revenue from the e-visa fees.

According to Sputnik Afrique, the reform was introduced as part of ongoing efforts to modernise and secure the country's migration infrastructure.

Officials stated that the measure would strengthen administrative security, limit potential abuse, and simplify procedures for Senegalese migration services.

The new measure will also help the west African country streamline immigration processes and reinforce the country's administrative capacity.

By enforcing advanced online payments, the reform aims to improve transparency, reduce congestion at border posts, and ensure that only qualified applicants completed the visa process.

The electronic visa announcement comes as Senegal pursues ambitious plans for economic transformation under its "Senegal 2050" strategic vision, unveiled last week alongside the new

National Economic and Social Recovery Plan.

The Senegalese government said the visa rule is based on reciprocity, meaning countries that require visas for Senegalese citizens will now face the same requirement.

These reforms, backed by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's administration, aim to restore budgetary sovereignty and strengthen Senegal's role in regional and global affairs.

Although details regarding implementation, such as pricing, specific countries affected, and processing timelines, are yet to be made public, nations such as France, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and China, all of which require visas for Senegalese citizens, are expected to fall under the new rules.

The initiative places Senegal alongside other African countries like Namibia, which had recently introduced similar reciprocal visa policies.

