Gambia's Business Guru Saul Frazer Eyes GCCI Leadership

Saul Frazer has never been afraid to take bold steps. Nearly two decades ago, the young Gambian entrepreneur returned home with a vision to transform the way people think about property ownership.

In 2007, he founded Global Properties Limited, introducing land mortgages and affordable housing to a market where home ownership was once seen as a distant dream. Today, he is setting his sights on another frontier: the presidency of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

Running under the theme "A Stronger Chamber for a Resilient Economy," Frazer says his candidacy is about giving businesses from small street vendors to large corporations the tools and voice they need to thrive. "The private sector is the backbone of our economy," he told reporters this week. "But without reforms, innovation, and stronger advocacy, its potential will remain underutilized. My mission is to make GCCI a true engine of inclusive growth."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Frazer's journey into business leadership began in England, where he studied International Business at Regents Business School in London before working as a Sales and Marketing Manager. But it was his return to The Gambia in 2007 that defined his career. When he came home and struggled to find proper housing options, he quickly identified a gap in the market: the absence of mortgage financing. That realisation became the foundation of Global Properties Limited. His model of offering affordable land and housing solutions coupled with mortgage facilities was groundbreaking. From its first housing estate in Tujereng to luxury developments like Paradise Estate and Forest View Apartments, Global Properties has grown into the country's leading real estate firm. The company has expanded to Senegal, Ghana, and established offices in London and Maryland, connecting directly with the Diaspora market.

Beyond profits, Frazer built his business with social impact in mind. His estates have hosted student training programs in construction, and his Greenville Estate in Gunjur became the first National Environment Agency-certified housing project in Gambian history. "It was never just about selling houses," Frazer explained. "It was about raising standards, protecting the environment, and giving young people a chance to learn skills that change their future."

Frazer's business interests go well beyond real estate. Over the years, he has diversified into commodity trading, foreign exchange, and fisheries ventures that reflect his belief in a stronger and more competitive Africa. His ambition has always been broader than personal success. Appointed Ambassador-at-Large for Development, Frazer has advised government on strategies to strengthen the economy and attract investment. His contributions have earned him national recognition, including The National Order of The Republic of The Gambia in 2011. In 2009, he was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year and in 2017, he was formally appointed as Ambassador-at-Large for Development. More recently, he has taken leadership roles in sports and business advocacy, elected President of the Gambia Tennis Association in 2021 and appointed to the Board of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2022. Now, with over 18 years of experience, he is also building the tallest commercial office tower in the country a project he describes as a symbol of confidence in The Gambia's future.

Frazer says his decision to contest the GCCI presidency stems from a deep conviction that the private sector can no longer afford "business as usual." He argues that Gambian entrepreneurs face barriers that stifle growth, from cumbersome regulations to unfair cross-border trade practices, high electricity tariffs, and limited access to finance. His vision for the Chamber is to build an institution that is more responsive, transparent, and proactive in advocating for its members. He wants to see tax reforms that ease the burden on businesses, faster business registration processes, and a fairer trading environment. He also believes the Chamber should play a stronger role in creating industrial zones, securing land for investment, and improving access to skilled labour.

At the same time, he insists that the future of the Gambian economy rests on the success of its small businesses. If elected, he plans to expand advisory services and mentorship for startups, while working with financial institutions to create better loan products tailored to the needs of small and medium enterprises. Digital transformation is another cornerstone of his plan. He envisions an online GCCI portal that allows members to register, access services, lodge complaints, and take part in virtual trade expos. By promoting e-commerce, fintech, and innovation hubs, Frazer hopes to bring Gambian businesses into the digital age.

Women and youth empowerment also stand at the centre of his agenda. He intends to strengthen the Chamber's Women in Business Network, while creating a Young Entrepreneurs Council to ensure that young people have a greater voice in shaping business policies. He has already been active in youth mentorship, offering financial assistance and guidance to young entrepreneurs, and says the Chamber should formalise this support to create lasting impact. "If we empower women and youth, we empower the nation," he stressed.

For all his accomplishments, Frazer's story remains deeply rooted in his Gambian upbringing. Born in Banjul and raised in Latrikunda Sabiji, his determination to succeed began early. A childhood trip to Sweden, where he completed high school, broadened his horizons and set him on the path of international business. Those who know him say his leadership is defined not only by innovation but also by inclusivity and mentorship. His weekly podcast series, Bizz Chat, where he shares tips on entrepreneurship and resilience, reflects his desire to inspire a new generation of business leaders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Frazer's campaign slogan, "The Chamber We Want," underscores his belief that the GCCI should become more than a platform for established companies. He envisions a Chamber that champions small businesses, empowers women and youth, and drives policies that reduce barriers for all. "I have spent my life creating opportunities where others saw limitations," he said. "Now I want to use that same drive to create a Chamber that is innovative, transparent, and action-oriented. A vote for me is a vote for positive change."

As the GCCI election approaches, Saul Frazer's candidacy represents not only a contest for leadership but also a vision for the future of Gambian enterprise. From reshaping skylines with housing estates to reshaping policies that govern business, he has consistently been a pioneer.