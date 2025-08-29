Gambia: Man Jailed Three Years for Assaulting Police Officer

Magistrate Touray of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court on18th August, 2025, convicted and sentenced Muhammed Gassama to three years mandatory jail term for assaulting a police officer, First Class 7826 Pierre Jatta. He was also ordered to compensate the police officer a sum of D25,800 in default to serve an additional one year imprisonment. The convict pleaded guilty when the charge sheet was read to him.

He was arraigned on the same day with Alieu Leigh, Modou Sinyan, Dodou Nyang, Kering Minteh, Badou Cham and Lamin Sey. Alieu Leigh, Modou Sinyan and Dodou Nyang were charged with affray to which they pleaded guilty, and they were each sentenced to six months mandatory jail term.

Muhammed Gassama, Alieu Leigh, Modou Sinyan, Dodou Nyang, Kering Minteh, Badou Cham and Lamin Sey were all charged with common nuisance to which they pleaded guilty. They were convicted and sentenced to a fine of D20,000 each in default to serve one year imprisonment. All sentences shall run consecutively.