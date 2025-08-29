Africa: Future of Africa Lies in Our Ability to Forge Strong Partnerships ... Interior Minister

The Minister for Interior has expressed his firm conviction that the future of Africa lies in the continent's ability to foster strong partnerships among nations, render selfless support to each other and build strong institutions.

Abdoulie Sanyany was speaking recently during the handing-over of military equipment to the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) by the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

He stated. "As we celebrate this moment, let us also take inspiration from it. Let us be reminded that the future of Africa lies in our ability to forge strong partnerships, support each other selflessly, and build institutions that will ensure peace, security, and prosperity for generations to come."

The Gambia, he added, remains firmly committed to working hand-in-hand with the sister Islamic republic of Mauritania and all their regional partners in pursuit of these noble goals.

Toward the end of his statement, Minister Sanyang expressed gratitude to the Mauritanian mission, urging them to convey to their sister government and brotherly people of Mauritania, The Gambia's sincere gratitude for this magnificent support.

"May this act of generosity not only strengthen the bonds between our two countries but also serve as an inspiration for greater unity, mutual assistance, and collective progress for our beloved continent," he ended.

