Gambia: Sibanor Utd Decorate Gff Media and Communications Department With Certificates

Sibanor United FC have honoured The Gambia Football Federation (GFF ) Media and Communications Department with a certificate of recognition for the Department's contribution to the club's promotion to the National Second Division League.

The certificate was awarded to the GFF at the club's award dinner held in Bwiam last week, where other stakeholders and contributors were also recognized for their invaluable support and contribution during the rise to the country's Second Tier.

The Director of Communications of the GFF, Baboucarr Camara Monday presented the certificate to the General Secretary Lamin M Jassey at a brief ceremony held at the Football House in Kanifing.

Camara thanked Sibanor United for recognising the contribution of GFF Media.

He congratulated Sibanor United for their promotion to the National Second Division League.

Camara wished Sibanor United good luck in the upcoming Second Division League season.

Source: GFF Media

