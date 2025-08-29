Gambia: Ballistic Report Confirms Deadly Weapons - 3 Foreign Nationals to Be Prosecuted

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has completed a ballistic examination of firearms seized during a recent high-profile drug operation involving an Indian and two Bissau Guineans. The weapons, confiscated by operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency-The Gambia (DLEAG), have been confirmed as lethal in nature, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

"I can confirm that the army has finalised the ballistic report and submitted it to the narcotics agency," the source told this reporter. "The findings indicate that the firearms are fatal in use."

The arrests stem from a sweeping crackdown on transnational organised crime, during which three foreign nationals were apprehended. The sting operation uncovered significant quantities of prohibited narcotics and firearms.

Legal proceedings are now under review. "Our legal department is currently assessing whether Paulo Djabi will be arraigned alongside the Indian national, and two Bissau Guinean suspects, depending on the strength of the evidence," the source added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Investigators have also established that Envy Night Club is leased to Paulo, and that of the residence of the Indian national.

Further complications have emerged surrounding a Land Rover vehicle reportedly parked at the Indian national's residence. "The vehicle has multiple irregularities," the source explained. "It bears a number plate registered to another vehicle, allegedly linked to a known drug dealer previously arrested by narcotics officers. However, ownership of the Land Rover remains unconfirmed."

Authorities are working in coordination with legal experts to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to prosecute Paulo alongside the Indian suspects. "If the evidence is lacking, charges will be brought solely against the Indian national for possession of the firearms and narcotics," the source concluded.

"I can confirm that under the current administration, the DLEAG is leaving no stone unturned in its mission to rid the country of drugs and related issues. The management is actively strategising and developing measures to ensure that all possible routes used by drug traffickers, including the nation's waterways are effectively blocked."

"The airport is now a no-go zone for drug dealers. While they may attempt to exploit alternative routes, I can assure you the agency is already ahead of them," the source postulated.

Mayor Bensouda denies illegality amid mounting evidence of financial lapses

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Point Newspaper 28/08/2025