Ghana: One-Week Observation of Daddy Lumba Moved to Black Star Square

29 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The family of the late highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has announced a change in the venue for his one-week observation.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, August 30, 2025, will now take place at the Black Star Square (Independence Square) in Accra instead of the earlier planned venue.

The family explained that the change was necessary to ensure that all family, friends, and well-wishers who wish to attend would be accommodated.

They also apologised for any inconvenience the change may cause and expressed appreciation for the public's support during this difficult time.

The one-week observation will bring together fans, relatives, and dignitaries to celebrate the life and legacy of Daddy Lumba, who is widely regarded as one of Ghana's greatest musicians.

