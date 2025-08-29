Ghana: Firstbank Prepares for 2025 Staff Engagement

FirstBank Ghana is set to host its flagship annual staff engagement event, the MD's Roadshow on Saturday.

This signature event, now in its sixth year, brings together staff from all branches and departments under one roof to reflect, reconnect, and re-energize as the Bank strengthens its drive to remain focused on its strategy and customer centered activities.

What began in 2019 as a platform for direct engagement between leadership and staff has now evolved into a defining event on FirstBank's calendar, one that blends strategy, team bonding and recognition to shape a high-performance culture.

The event is not only about closing gaps, it also about offering clarity and repositioning mindsets in order to align efforts and aspiration with the Bank's long-term vision and strategic imperatives.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Bank's ReCulture agenda, a transformational reset across the FirstBank Group aims to revisit, realign, and rebuild the way FirstBank staff collaborate, anchors the 2025 Roadshow.

ReCulture champions inclusivity, accountability, and collective ownership, while emphasizing that culture itself can be a competitive advantage.

It is about living the Bank's values daily, shaping behaviors that reflect integrity, innovation, and service excellence, and building an environment where every employee can thrive and contribute to shared goals.

Over the years, the MD's Roadshow has welcomed outstanding individuals whose life journeys and achievements echo the themes and vision FirstBank seeks to align its people behavior with.

These personalities have included playwright James Ebo Whyte (Uncle Ebo Whyte), boxing legend Professor Azumah Nelson, social entrepreneur Shecanic (Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei), and global music icon Sarkodie.

This year, the spotlight falls on Naa Shika Adu, an ex-tennis professional and president of the Africa Tennis Connect Foundation.

Naa Shika's inspiring journey from excelling as a sports woman at the University of Ghana through representing Ghana as a national athlete to championing opportunities for girls and under-represented youth on the platform provided by sport, demonstrates resilience, adaptability, and leadership.

Naa Shika's story of discipline, sacrifice, and transformation is expected to set the tone for FirstBank staff as they embark on their journey of ReCulture.

The 2025 edition of the MD's Roadshow is also expected to offer edutainment where staff will take part in team engagement sessions with case studies against the backdrop of musical performance and sharing of success stories.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More importantly, the event creates the platform for open dialogue between management and staff, reaffirming shared values, and strengthening commitment to the Bank's vision of being one of Africa's most respected financial brands.

Speaking ahead of the event, Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive of FirstBank Ghana, emphasised the importance of the Roadshow, saying, "the special staff engagement is always a moment of renewal for us at FirstBank.

It is a time to come together as one family, reflect on our progress, and refocus our energies to meet and exceed the targets we have set for ourselves for the year and beyond.

Through ReCulture, we are reshaping the way we work together, living our values, embracing inclusivity, and taking collective responsibility for our success.

This roadshow is for stock taking and building alignment and momentum to ensure that we deliver on our promise to stakeholders, while making FirstBank a place where everyone can thrive."

As FirstBank enters the final months of 2025, the meeting 'will serve as both a rallying point and a springboard, mobilizing staff to push harder, think bigger, and align more closely with the Bank's mission, vision both short and long term.