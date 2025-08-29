announcement

What: Swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Sidi Ould Tah as 9th President of the African Development Bank Group

Who: Government of Côte d'Ivoire and the African Development Bank Group

When: September 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM (GMT)

Where: In person at Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, and online (click here to register)

The African Development Bank Group and the government of Cote d'Ivoire will hold a swearing-in ceremony for incoming President, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, on Monday, September 1, 2025, at the Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Chair of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank Group, Ludovic Ngatsé who is Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Integration for the Republic of Congo, will chair the event.

The ceremony marks a leadership transition for the continent's most important multilateral financial institution.

The incoming President, 60 years old, is a national of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He was elected to the post on May 29, 2025, in Abidjan by Bank Group governors representing the 81 member countries (54 African and 27 non-regional) with 76.18% of the votes. He succeeds the outgoing Nigerian Akinwumi Adesina, whose ten-year mandate concludes following a decade of reforms and major achievements for the continent's development.

Dr. Tah will take the oath of office before the Bank's governors--typically Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors of member countries -- becoming the ninth President of the institution.

Heads of state and government, notably the Presidents of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, and of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, representatives of international institutions, development partners, diplomats, as well as private sector and civil society actors, members of the Board of Directors, and staff of the African Development Bank Group are also expected to attend.

The handover ceremony will mark a major milestone in the governance of the African Development Bank Group.

A renowned economist, Dr. Tah has extensive experience in development finance management and international cooperation. Prior to his election to African Development Bank president, he was President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), a position he held since 2015.

His election reflects the shareholders' desire to further strengthen the Bank's role as a catalyst for development finance, regional integration, and climate resilience in Africa.

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on the Bank's official digital platforms.

Media Accreditation: Journalists wishing to cover the event in person in Abidjan are invited to obtain accreditation before August 28, 2025, by sending an email to: [email protected]; with a copy to Mr. Alkassoum Aoudi Diallo, [email protected]

Those wishing to follow the event live are invited to register here.