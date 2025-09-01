Nigeria: AKK Gas Pipeline - Land, Farm Owners Decry Non-Payment of Compensation

Land and farm owners affected by the construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project in Kogi State have expressed frustration over the federal government's failure to pay them compensation for their assets.

Some of those who spoke with our correspondent in Lokoja noted that several promises made by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), were not kept.

The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project, initially conceived in 2017 and 2018, was officially initiated in July 2020 with a groundbreaking ceremony in Geregu community in Ajaokuta LGA, led by President Muhammadu Buhari; since then the people have been in endless wait.

LEADERSHIP reports that the AKK Gas Pipeline Project is a major national infrastructure venture involving a 40-inch, 614 km pipeline from Ajaokuta in Kogi State through the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, and Kaduna and terminating in Kano. The project also includes a 24-inch spur line feeding the Abuja Terminal Gas Station and multiple gas and valve stations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Like the other partitions of the project, the first segment of the project which runs from Ajaokuta covers a distance of approximately 200 kilometres and is expected to transport up to 3,500 million cubic feet (mcf) of gas a day from various gas gathering projects in southern Nigeria.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was said to be responsible for compensating landowners affected by the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project in Kogi State.

This includes individuals whose lands are directly impacted by the pipeline's route and construction. The Compensation is to alleviate the challenges associated with relocation and to ensure the sustainability of the environment.

A LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that no compensation has been paid to those whose lands and farms in these communities were affected by the project in Kogi State.

Our investigation further revealed that land owners in Ajaokuta, Osara, Abobo, Irepani, Kogi Okpaka all in Kogi are yet to be compensated.

Isah Ademu whose land was affected in Opaka in Kogi LGA called on government to fulfill their own part of the agreement by paying them compensation in order to alleviate their suffering.

He said they no longer have farms again to be able to feed their families.

"We are farmers and that is where we feed our families. We are now stranded - nowhere to farm. Some of us also lost our houses to the right of way.

"I'm using this opportunity to call on the government and NNPC to pay us our compensation so that we can return to our normal life."

Kogi land, farm owners yet to be paid composition - CSO

Speaking with our correspondent also, Mohammed Bougei Attah, the national coordinator, CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta, who noted that his organisation have been following the AKK project, said the people affected by the project have not been paid compensation.

"The AKK project is one of the projects we are tracking, especially as it affects Kogi State. I can tell you that none of those affected by the project have been paid compensation.

"I may not be able to speak about other parts of the country affected by the AKK project, but in Kogi State, land and farm owners are yet to receive compensation."

Only recently, the contractor handling the section Kogi Section of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project worth $2.8 billion said they have finally crossed the River Niger, an axis that had seriously hampered the planned completion of the project on schedule.

Oilserv Limited was responsible for the Kogi section of the pipeline laying from Ajaokuta -Itakpe-Lokoja-Kotonkarfi up to the boundary between Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Kano residents not paid compensation

Similarly, hundreds of individuals in Kano are yet to be compensated for their farmlands acquired for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project

Residents from parts of Dawakinkudu, Kumbotso and Madobi local government areas are slated for compensation over lands that acquired for the project by the government.

However, the payment of the compensation is marred by a lot of irregularities that have led to nonpayment, refusal to accept compensation and underpayment of affected individuals.

These landowners are mostly farmers who make a living with their lands.

House owners compensated in Kumbotso LGA

However, at Magama village in Kumbotso local government area, those affected include residents who have all been settled through the payment of N4 million per house, with some receiving less than the amount.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the village head, Muhammad Zayyanu, confirmed that within the Magama village, where a pump station is situated, all those whose properties were acquired for the project have been settled.

"Here in our village all those whose properties were affected, most of which are houses, have been settled. They received the sums of between N3 million and N4 million, depending on the size of the property," he stated.

Also, in a nearby village called Tamburawa, within the same Kumbotso local government area, 93 affected farmers have all received their payments as compensation for the lands acquired for the AKK project.

Depending on the size of their lands, the village chief confirmed that 93 individuals have all received payments from N600,000 and below for their farm lands. He confirmed that land owners have since been compensated.

However, he explained that land owners in nearby towns and villages have complained, and some have even refused to accept the compensation.

An investigation by LEADERSHIP confirmed that farmers in Kumbotso and Gurjiya towns have refused to accept the arrangements made for the compensation.

The residents were informed that the government was going to give them lands in place of their acquired lands.

However, the sizes of the lands, ranging from 50m/50m, 75m/100m and larger sizes of up to 200m/500m stalled the compensation process.

Landowners are forced to share their land with a single document, with two, three, and up to ten people forced to share a single document.

This issue completely stalled the compensation process to the extent that farmers refused the agreement and took the case before the Kano State High Court.

I Wasn't Contacted For Compensation - Land Owner

A farmer who simply gave his name as Alhaji Idris Garba on whose farm the pipeline passed \ in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State said he was not contacted for any form of compensation.

According to him, he is not even aware that they are supposed to be compensated.

Speaking in Hausa, he said, "I am not aware that we should be compensated. For me, I think every land belongs to the government, so I did not ask anybody for compensation and I was not contacted by anybody for compensation. All I did was to give adequate distance from where the pipeline passed because I know someday it will benefit us all."

A government official who did not want his name mentioned said that he was unaware of any compensation paid to anybody until now.

He also said he was unsure whether there was any plan to pay compensation to any farmland owner, except perhaps house owners, if it eventually passes through their houses.

We've Paid 99% of Compensation -- NNPCL

But in a reaction sent to LEADERSHIP, the NNPCL management stated that 99.9 per cent of the compensation payments to affected parties on the AKK Gas Pipeline Right of Way (RoW) had been completed.

The NNPCL said that the compensation exercise lasted from 2020 to 2024 after the pipeline's land coordinates were published in national newspapers and following the revocation of affected land areas by relevant state governments--Kogi, FCT, Niger, Kaduna, and Kano--in accordance with the Land Use Act.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Subsequently, it began compensating for economic trees, structures, and developments within the RoW and station areas.

According to the company, compensation payments have been made directly to verified beneficiaries through established community leadership channels, with signed receipts and thorough documentation confirming disbursements.

All except two station sites in Kano State have been fully compensated, with those outstanding payments currently being processed, it explained.

"As of today, 99.9 per cent of these payments have been completed, with only two station sites in Kano State currently being processed.

"NNPC Ltd. is currently not aware of any unresolved claims. However, we remain open to verifying and validating any specific new claims within the RoW as they arise.

It added that given the recurring nature of false or unsubstantiated allegations regarding non-payment of compensation, the national oil firm was encouraging individuals or groups with genuine concerns to provide specific details and locations for appropriate verification and resolution.

NNPC Ltd. further said it was not aware of any unresolved claims but remains open to verifying any new complaints that may arise.

"The company urges anyone with genuine concerns to provide detailed information for swift verification and resolution, emphasising the need to counter recurring false allegations," it said.

The company expressed gratitude to Nigerians and host communities for their continued support, which has been integral to the progress of the AKK Gas Pipeline Project, a critical step in advancing Nigeria's energy infrastructure.