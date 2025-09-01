Nigeria: Middle Belt Group Opposes PDP's Zoning of Presidency to South

The Cultural Middle Belt Renaissance Forum (CMRF) has frowned at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee's decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the Southern part of Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the PDP agreed to zone its presidential ticket to the South at its 102nd NEC meeting at its national secretariat in Abuja.

CMRF, in a statement issued in Jos, Plateau State by its general secretary, Prince D.I. Onucheyo, expressed disappointment and outrage, describing the move as a betrayal of the Middle Belt's legitimate aspirations for political representation and leadership.

He asserted that the Middle Belt region boasts credible, visionary, and seasoned leaders with the requisite experience, integrity, and innovative ideas to steer Nigeria out of its current socio-economic challenges.

The statement read: It's high time our political leaders recognised the region's potential and allowed us the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the nation's leadership."

CMFR also pointed out that this assertion underscores the region's frustration with being marginalised and overlooked in the country's political landscape.

The group specifically highlighted Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim's exceptional leadership potential, citing his unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of the Middle Belt.

"Leaders like Dr. Hashim, with his dedication to the region's progress and proven track record, make him an ideal candidate to represent the Middle Belt in the 2027 presidential election."

He further stressed, "This endorsement underscores Dr. Olawepo-Hashim's popularity and credibility within the region."

The CMRF criticised the PDP's decision, arguing that it came too late, as the North Central and Middle Belt have already rallied behind Dr. Olawepo-Hashim.

The group urged Dr. Olawepo-Hashim to remain undeterred, affirming that the region will continue to support him as their preferred candidate, adding that this show of solidarity highlights the region's determination to have its voice heard and its interests represented.

CMRF called on the PDP leadership to revisit the zoning decision and adopt a more inclusive approach, acknowledging the region's capacity to produce leaders who can drive Nigeria's progress.

"We stand united in our resolve to ensure that the voices of the Middle Belt are heard and respected in the corridors of power," the group declared.

According to the statement, "We will not stand idly by while decisions that affect our collective future are made without our input. This resolute stance underscores the region's commitment to fighting for its rights and interests."

They further highlighted the deep-seated frustration and disillusionment among the Middle Belt people, who feel marginalized and excluded from the country's political process adding that their demand for a presidential ticket is not just about political representation but also about recognizing the region's potential and contributions to Nigeria's development.