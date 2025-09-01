Nigeria: Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Five Farmers in Borno

31 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Muhammad M. Ali

Junaid Jibrin, a legislative aide to the district's senator, Muhammad Ndume, commented on the attacks in a Facebook post.

At least five farmers were reported killed by Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday in Goshe, a community in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Sources said the victims were working on their farms in the morning when the insurgents attacked them.

"A dark cloud has once again fallen on the Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. By mid-morning on Saturday, while innocent farmers were simply tilling their land in search of daily sustenance, suspected Boko Haram insurgents descended upon them in cold blood, Five precious lives were cut short," Mr Jibrin wrote.

"Ordinary people, whose only 'fault' was to step into their farms to feed their families and contribute to the community, were silenced forever. This is our story, such horrors visit us almost daily, especially upon our farmlands.

"May the Almighty forgive their shortcomings, grant them eternal rest, and shield us all from the hands of those who take innocent lives. Ameen," Jibrin added.

However, the police spokesperson in Borno, Nanum Keneath, when contacted by this reporter, said they were yet to receive the information.

Reuben Kovangiya, a spokesperson of the Nigerian military's Operation Hadin Kai fighting the insurgency, also said he could not confirm the attack.

Recent offensives by troops of Operation Hadin Kai had led to the killing of about 20 Insurgents.

Carried out between Saturday and Sunday, the operations hit terrorist hideouts in Tamsu Ngamdu, Dalakaleri, Gaza and Loskori Kura villages.

