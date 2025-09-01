Nigeria: Govt Launches New Curriculum for Basic, Secondary, Technical Schools

Abuja-The federal government has unveiled a new curriculum framework for basic, senior secondary, and technical education, to reduce overload and improve the quality of learning in schools.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, yesterday, said the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai'd Ahmad, announced the development.

Ahmad, according to the statement, disclosed this on behalf of the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa.

She explained that the comprehensive review was carried out in collaboration with relevant agencies in the ministry.

The agencies, she said, included the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC; Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC; National Senior Secondary Education Commission, NSSEC; National Board for Technical Education,NBTE; and other stakeholders.

According to her, the new structure ensures a balance between subject offerings and practical, in-depth learning.

At the primary level, pupils in Primary 1-3 will take 9-10 subjects, while those in Primary 4-6 will offer 10-12.

Similarly, Junior Secondary School students will have 12-14 subjects, while Senior Secondary students will take 8-9: and technical schools, 9-11 subjects.

Prof. Ahmad explained that the reforms were designed to reduce content overload, give students more time to learn, and align education with contemporary global realities.

She commended stakeholders for their active role in the review and assured that the ministry would implement strict monitoring to ensure smooth adoption and effective transition across schools nationwide.