Nigeria: Dangote Group Mourns Phyna's Sister, Ruth Otabor

The Dangote Group has expressed sadness over the passing of Ruth Otabor, the sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine "Phyna" Otabor, who was injured in a road incident involving one of its trucks.

Phyna had earlier confirmed the death of her sister, Ruth, on Sunday. According to her, Ruth passed away on 31 August, at about 06:30 a.m.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the accident occurred in Auchi, Edo State, on 13 August just six days after Ms Otabor graduated from Auchi Polytechnic.

The accident left her with severe injuries, resulting in the amputation of one leg.

Since the incident, Phyna has repeatedly accused Dangote Cement Plc of negligence and alleged foul play in the handling of her sister's medical care.

The Dangote Group, in a statement issued by its management shortly after the announcement of her passing on Sunday, said, since the accident, its officials and insurance partners have been by her side, covering all financial and medical costs and supporting her family.

The company added that arrangements had been made for her to be flown to India for advanced treatment, pending medical clearance from her doctors.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Otabor, who was injured in the recent road incident involving one of our trucks in Auchi, Edo State. On behalf of the entire Dangote Group, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time.

"Since the accident, our officials and insurance partners have been by her side, covering all financial and medical costs and supporting her family. Arrangements had been made for her to be flown to India for advanced treatment, pending medical clearance from her doctors.

"Sadly, despite these efforts and Ruth's brave fight to live, we lost her today. At Dangote Group, safety, accountability, and compassion remain at the core of our operations. We remain committed to strengthening our safety systems and supporting those affected in moments of tragedy. May God grant her mercy and eternal rest," the statement said.

Earlier, this newspaper reported that Phyna appealed to representatives of the Dangote Group to fly her sister abroad for medical treatment.

The actress explained that her sister was transferred to Lagos with the expectation that she would be taken overseas for proper care.

Phyna, who is also a singer and reality star, remarked that if her sister were the daughter of billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, the Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, she would not be left in the hospital where she reportedly passed on.