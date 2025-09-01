Nigeria: 'I Didn't Know Who Peter Obi Was', Morayo Afolabi-Brown Speaks On Past Criticisms

Former Your View host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, has admitted that her past comments about Labour Party presidential candidate and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, were made without any real knowledge of him or his record.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the veteran broadcaster explained that her remarks at the time were not grounded in facts.

"It was because I did not know him. After I made that comment, people called me and said, 'Morayo, do you realise that when he was governor, he actually served us?'

"So that was him. I said, 'Oh, I did not know,"' she said.

Beyond politics, Afolabi-Brown also reflected on her personal struggles, disclosing how depression once pushed her to the brink.

"I was depressed. It got so bad that I thought I was suicidal. I just left everything behind.

"I remember just walking on the express, hoping a car would hit me. It was that bad," she revealed.

She added that she eventually chose to step away from Your View after the show's tenth anniversary, having felt it was time to pursue something new.

"It was when we were 10 years old that I knew it was time to move on to the next thing.

"I've been harbouring that thought for a while, but I just didn't know to what or where, you know.

"But I think last year, I got that light bulb moment," she said.

The broadcaster also recalled how she was once dismissed from TVC until her identity reached President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"People now call Asiwaju, 'Do you know whose child was sacked?' He said, 'I'm not aware.'

"He said, 'This is the Alao Aka-Bashorun's daughter. That's when he knew it was me," she recounted.

Her exit from Your View, she stressed, brought an end to a 12-year chapter on the breakfast show that shaped her public life.

Vanguard News