Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts 104,900 Tramadol Capsules Bound for Terrorists

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 104,900 tramadol capsules meant for insurgents at the Abuja/Kaduna tollgate in Kaduna state.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja states that the drugs were concealed in the driver compartment of a fuel tanker.

Babafemi said that the suspected illicit consignment was going to insurgents in parts of Borno and was intercepted by NDLEA operatives on Friday, August 29.

"The suspect, Hassan Buba was immediately taken into custody," he said.

In another development, a suspect was nabbed with 34.150kg skunk by NDLEA officers at Gwargwaje - Zaria check point on Saturday.

Babafemi said that on the same Saturday, NDLEA operatives in an interdiction operation arrested a major supplier of illicit opioids in Borno.

This, he said, was shortly after he received his supplies from Onitsha, Anambra state.

"Recovered from his apartment at Chescon, Pompomary area of Maiduguri include 30,640 pills of tramadol 225mg.

"Other things recovered are 7,940 tablets of rohypnol and a cash of Seven Million Nine Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand, Two Hundred Naira N7.9million only in N200 new notes," he said.

Babafemi said that another suspect Hamisu was arrested in a follow up operation in Yola, Adamawa.

This, he said, was after NDLEA operatives on patrol along Mararraba Lamurde intercepted a golf saloon car marked GME 253 HP.

"The car was driven by Sani Suleiman and it was coming from Gombe state loaded with sacks of pepper, used to conceal 79 blocks of skunk weighing 58kg belonging to Hamisu, "he said.