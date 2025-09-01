Nigeria: Burna Boy My Number One Artiste in Nigeria - 2Face

31 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has named Burna Boy as his leading artiste in Nigeria at the moment.

Speaking in a recent interview with Urban FM, Enugu, the African Queen crooner described Burna Boy as the "senior" among the current generation of Nigerian artists.

"On a personal level, Burna Boy is my number one. Although I still have other artists that I admire. But personally as an artist, Burna Boy is my number one right now. Among all the others I am referring to, he is the senior.

"There are still other ones that are coming up behind him that I see them going to the same level," 2Face said.

