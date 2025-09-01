Nigeria: Kate Henshaw, Wanni, Other Celebrities Mourn With Phyna Over Sister's Death

31 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, reality TV star Wanni, and several other celebrities have expressed their condolences to Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna, following the death of her sister, Ruth Otabor.

Ruth passed away in the early hours of Sunday, August 31, 2025, at about 6:30 a.m., according to a statement released by Eko Solicitors & Advocates on behalf of the Otabor family.

"With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st Day of August, 2025 at about 06:30Hrs," the statement read.

The family further requested privacy as they grieve the painful loss.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ruth had suffered a tragic accident just weeks earlier. On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, she was hit by a truck linked to the Dangote Group near Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State.

Eyewitnesses said the heavy-duty truck crushed her leg before it was eventually stopped by a bystander.

In reaction to the news of her passing, Kate Henshaw wrote: "Ehhh God, May God comfort your family at this difficult time."

Former BBNaija housemate, Wanni also expressed deep sorrow, saying: "Oh no! I'm so pained, No! No! Ruth went through too much pain, may her soul rest in peace."

Media personality Hero Daniels added: "My sincere condolences, May God grant you and your family fortitude to bear this great loss. RIP Ruth."

Similarly, reality TV star Daniella Peters wrote: "Kai, so sorry Phyna, My Condolences."

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded Phyna's social media pages with messages of support, offering prayers and comfort to the reality star and her family during this trying period.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.