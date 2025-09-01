Nigeria: Dangote Group Mourns Phyna's Sister, Says India Treatment Was Arranged Before Her Death

31 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Dangote Group has expressed sadness over the death of Ruth Otabor, sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna, who died weeks after a road accident involving one of the company's trucks near Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State.

In a statement issued shortly after the announcement of her passing, the company said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Otabor, who was injured in the recent road incident involving one of our trucks in Auchi, Edo State."

Dangote Group noted that since the accident, its officials and insurance partners had supported Ruth and her family, covering all financial and medical expenses.

The statement added that arrangements had been made to fly her abroad for advanced treatment.

"Sadly, despite these efforts and Ruth's brave fight to live, we lost her today," the Dangote Group stated.

The conglomerate reaffirmed its commitment to safety and accountability in its operations, while extending condolences to the Otabor family.

"At Dangote Group, safety, accountability, and compassion remain at the core of our operations. We remain committed to strengthening our safety systems and supporting those affected in moments of tragedy. May God grant her mercy and eternal rest," the statement concluded.

Ruth's death was earlier confirmed by Eko Solicitors & Advocates on behalf of the Otabor family.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

