Africa: All of Africa Today - September 1, 2025

Nigerian Forces Capture Two Senior Ansaru Terrorist Leaders

On 16 August, the Nigerian government announced that it had captured two senior Ansaru leaders, Mahmud Usman (Abu Bara'a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (Mallam Mamuda), after a months-long intelligence-led operation. Abu Bara'a, described as the "Emir of Ansaru," coordinated sleeper cells across Nigeria, masterminded kidnappings and terrorist financing, and had previously been imprisoned before escaping in a 2012 Boko Haram-linked jailbreak that led to the formation of Ansaru. He is a former al-Qaeda affiliate in North Africa who rose to leadership after Khaled al-Barnawi's arrest in 2016. Mahmudawa, the leader of the Mahmudawa faction in Kainji National Park, built a reputation through extortion, kidnappings, and raids across Nigeria and parts of Benin. The arrests were expected to unsettle Ansaru, a Boko Haram splinter group aligned with al-Qaeda, possibly weakening it further.

UN Warns of Deepening Global Teacher Crisis Threatening Development Goals

Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, warned of a deepening global teacher crisis that threatens progress on the Sustainable Development Goals at the UNESCO World Summit on Teachers in Santiago, Chile. Mohammed said that their work is "the beating heart of education, the cornerstone of sustainable development, and the guardians of our future." The crisis, she said, is "a slow-burning emergency" that is negatively affecting learning outcomes, widening inequality, and weakening the social fabric of communities. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay also addressed the Summit, saying that the multiple causes behind the crisis: low and often delayed salaries, an aging teacher workforce, surging school enrolments without matching resources, and persistent gender inequalities - especially in STEM fields. Mohammed outlined a five-point plan to elevate the profession, increase financing, promote gender equality, support digital learning, and protect teachers in crisis zones.

Blue Nile Recedes to Low Levels After Completion of Ethiopia's GERD

Reports indicated that the waters of Sudan's Blue Nile had receded to unprecedented levels after Ethiopia completed the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), now set for inauguration in mid-September. Ethiopia's Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Itefa Geleta announced the completion of all construction and filling stages, promising a national celebration for the dam's inauguration. Geleta insisted the dam is a "tool for cooperation, exchange of benefits and ending differences" rather than a source of conflict, despite the contestation it has sparked among some in Sudan, Egypt, and other Nile Basin countries. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed previously insisted that the dam had not affected Egypt's Aswan Dam, nor caused any measurable water loss, and reaffirmed that Ethiopia's development will not come at the expense of its neighbours.

UN Chief Calls for Justice and Dignity on International Day for People of African Descent

On the International Day for People of African Descent, observed annually on 31 August, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for justice, dignity, and equality for people of African descent worldwide. He honoured their extraordinary contributions across all fields while acknowledging the lasting impacts of slavery and colonialism, including systemic racism, unequal societies, and the digital divide. Guterres hailed the Global Digital Compact - adopted in 2024 as part of the Pact for the Future, which promotes a multilateral system that reflects today's realities and delivers for everyone, everywhere - as a step forward, citing commitments to tackle discrimination and hate speech in digital technologies. "White supremacy and dehumanising narratives," said the UN chief, "are amplified by social media, and, too often, racial bias is encoded in algorithms." This year's International Day is the first to take place during the second International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2034.

Woman Says Comoros Justice Minister Raped Her



The 27-year-old Comorian woman, Raanti A, said she was repeatedly raped between 2018 and 2022 by her late father's cousin, a public servant, who allegedly also invited around ten other men to abuse her, including Comorian Justice Minister Anfani Hamada Bacar. She said she recognised Bacar when he was appointed in 2025. She said this shock led her to file complaints two months later, in June 2025, in both France and the Comoros. Raanti A says that around 10 people subjected her to rape, sexual assault, acts of deliberate violence, false imprisonment, human trafficking, and forced abortions. Bacar "categorically denied" the allegations. Raanti A said that her ordeal began in 2018, when her mother suggested she ask her late father's cousin for money to pay her university admission fees. The man is regarded as an influential figure in the community. She said that she went to meet him at his home. Living as a refugee in France since 2022, Raanti said she continued to face intimidation, including attempts to bribe her partner and pressure on her lawyer and mother to silence her.