Nigeria: I Swore to Serve All, Not a Section - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serving all Nigerians equitably, declaring that his administration is guided by the principle of fairness and inclusive development across every region of the country.

In a post shared on his verified X handle, @OfficialABAT on Monday, the President stated, "I took an oath to serve all Nigerians, not a section. That oath guides every bridge, road, rail, power, and health project we deliver."

The statement, which comes amid ongoing public discourse around equity in federal allocations and infrastructure distribution, was a direct message of unity and national cohesion from the Nigerian leader.

Highlighting major projects currently underway across the country, Tinubu listed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in the South, the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway in the North, the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line in the East, and the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway in the Centre as emblematic of his administration's resolve to deliver national assets, not regional trophies.

He added, "These are not local trophies. They are our national assets".

The President also noted that strategic investments in healthcare, power infrastructure, and job creation were being implemented nationwide, citing the revival of the 255MW power plant in Kaduna, rehabilitation of health centres and light rail projects in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, and Kaduna as proof of balanced development.

He mentioned the construction of critical bridges in Onitsha and Bonny, expansion of oil exploration in Bauchi and Gombe, and progress on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, saying these efforts reflect a shared national vision.

"Every farmer who needs a road, every trader who needs power, every child who needs a school, every patient who needs care... this is who we are building for," the President stated, underscoring the human impact of his administration's Renewed Hope agenda.

He described his mandate as the embodiment of the "Equity of Renewed Hope," a promise that every Nigerian--regardless of geography, ethnicity, or religion--will benefit from the fruits of governance.

"No Nigerian is second class, no region is left behind. "Together we will rise as one nation, one people, and one destiny," the President assured.