Nigeria: Benue Traditional Ruler Demands Withdrawal of Soldiers Over Alleged Complicity in Herders' Attacks

The cattle herders-crop farmers' crisis in Benue State has taken a new twist as a prominent traditional ruler openly accused the Nigerian military of complicity and demanded the withdrawal of soldiers from his community.

Daniel Abomtse, a first-class traditional ruler in the Gwer West Local Government Area, made the call after cattle destroyed his cassava farm on Sunday.

Speaking while inspecting the farm, the traditional ruler alleged that soldiers stationed in his domain have failed to stop the menace but instead worsened the situation.

"I want soldiers withdrawn from Gwer West LGA for mobile police to move in and effectively tackle criminal armed herders, with herds grazing every day on farms in my domain," Mr Abomtse said.

"The soldiers come, shoot their guns in the air and leave, and immediately after that, the herders move in with their cows to eat our farms. Over five villages in my domain have been eaten up by these herders, and the military is very much aware of what is happening."

The traditional ruler's statement comes barely one week after another farm, estimated at 10 hectares, was reportedly destroyed by cattle in the area.

On Monday, the Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Ormin Victor, visited Goh community in the Saghev/Ukusu ward for an on-the-spot assessment. He described the situation as a deliberate attempt to impoverish farmers and destabilise communities.

A pattern of attacks

The traditional ruler's accusations mirror long-standing grievances among rural farmers across Benue State, who have repeatedly alleged that the military deployed under Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have either looked away or, in some instances, shielded herders from local resistance.

Reports from residents indicate that herders now graze freely during the daytime, often with sophisticated weapons, while farmers abandon their farmlands for fear of attacks.

In Gwer West alone, several communities -- including Saghev, Ukusu, Agagbe, and parts of Nagi -- have witnessed repeated invasions.

A farmer in Agagbe who asked not to be named told PREMIUM TIMES that he lost his entire rice farm to cattle last season despite "soldiers patrolling the area daily." He said:

"We are helpless. Once you challenge the herders, the soldiers accuse you of taking the law into your hands. They claim they are here to maintain peace, but what kind of peace is it when our farms are destroyed every week?"

Benue's endless cycle of herders-farmers clashes

Benue State, regarded as the Nigerian food basket, has been the epicentre of herders-farmers clashes for over a decade. The Anti-Open Grazing Law enacted in 2017 was meant to curb the conflict, but enforcement remains weak.

Now, traditional rulers like Mr Abomtse are raising the alarm that unless the federal and state governments rethink their security strategy, more communities risk being lost to herders.

He warned that continued military presence without action may further deepen distrust between locals and security agencies.

"We are not against the army, but if their presence here is only to scare us while herders destroy our farms, then we don't need them. Let the government bring in mobile police who can stay with the people and protect the land," he insisted.

The call underscores growing frustration in Benue, where communities say they feel abandoned despite repeated promises of protection from both state and federal authorities.