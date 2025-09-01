Nigeria: Katsina Govt Saves Billions of Naira As 25 Ruwassa Vehicles Are Refurbished

1 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
With each new vehicle costing at least N100 million, the state would have spent a staggering N2.5 billion on replacements

The Katsina State Government has pulled off a financial masterstroke by transforming 25 battered Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) vehicles into a brand new fleet while saving taxpayers billions of naira through Governor Dikko Umaru Radda's innovative repair initiative. The groundbreaking project, which converted some vehicles from petrol to gas, has generated massive employment for hundreds of youths across all 34 local government areas while demonstrating the administration's commitment to fiscal responsibility.

With each new vehicle costing at least N100 million, the state would have spent a staggering N2.5 billion on replacements. Instead, the smart repair approach has freed up millions for other critical services benefiting Katsina residents.

The initiative showcases the untapped potential of Katsina youths, who were trained and deployed in the comprehensive repair and upgrade process, proving their skills and dedication can drive remarkable outcomes. This project demonstrates the Building Your Future administration's prudent approach to resource management while creating opportunities for young people.

The revamped RUWASSA fleet is now ready to deliver improved water services across the state, marking another victory for the administration's cost-effective governance model.

