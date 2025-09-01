Liberia: LDEA Officer in Charge Imposes Confidentiality Pact, Warns of Tough Sanctions for Leaks

Fitzgerald Biago, a deputy commissioner of the Liberia National Police (LNP), has taken over the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) as its interim head following President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's recent dismissal of the agency's leadership. He is introducing a different approach, requiring staff and agents to sign a confidentiality agreement.

President Boakai recently dismissed Anthony K. Souh as director general; Gwee K. Porkpah as deputy director general for administration; and Sebastian Farr as deputy director general for operations.

Biago's appointment, along with fellow experienced police officer Patrick Kormazu, former head of the LNP's Margibi detachment, has drawn mixed reactions. Some express confidence that their police training will bring reform, while others believe the appointments will not make a difference, noting that Abraham Kromah, a former deputy inspector general of police for operations known for his robust style, also failed to curb Liberia's drug crisis.

"As part of reinforcing institutional discipline, DCP Biago instructed that all operational heads will be made to sign a confidentiality code. He warned that officers caught leaking sensitive information will be severely sanctioned and held personally accountable for undermining the agency's integrity," the LDEA said in a statement from its Press and Public Affairs office.

The statement added that Biago's warning came during his first official meeting with department heads.

"In a direct warning to the chain of command, the officer-in-charge declared that no act of indiscipline, insubordination, or sabotage will be entertained. He cautioned that any officer who violates established administrative procedures will face immediate and decisive consequences," the statement said.

The LDEA also quoted Biago as mandating "strict time consciousness, professionalism, and accuracy in the discharge of duties," while condemning the spread of misinformation within the agency, describing it as a "virus" that undermines operational output and jeopardizes national security.

Biago pledged to fight narcotics without fear or favor.

Liberia continues to struggle against narcotics trafficking and abuse, particularly with new substances such as kush and spark. Critics argue that President Boakai has yet to assemble an effective team to lead the fight.

Former presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah also failed to make headway, but Boakai's administration has already faced a more devastating wave, with young people dying in ghettos, homes and on the streets from drug use.

Thousands of women recently staged a march, petitioning the government to act decisively. However, the group that organized the protest has since disintegrated, leaving space for yet another campaign with no guarantee of lasting results.

Question of Public Trust and Transparency

Success in drug enforcement depends on discipline, adherence to rules, and professionalism. Properly managed communication is equally important ensuring sensitive matters remain internal.

But compelling officers to sign confidentiality agreements raises larger concerns. Whistleblowers, including those within the LDEA, may now face increased risks.

One risk involves alleged internal compromises that have historically undermined enforcement efforts. A recently dismissed senior LDEA official claimed that individuals in all three branches of government--the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary--are involved in trafficking or distributing drugs.

"As a retired professional security officer, I think Biago's statement about people signing confidentiality agreements was a misstep. It makes sense, but announcing it publicly through the media has already compromised the objective. That should have remained internal. That's an early leadership failure," a retired senior police officer, who requested anonymity, told The Liberian Investigator.

He warned that Biago may face difficult choices if senior officials or allies are implicated. "If Biago's best friend or a government official above him is caught with drugs, he might have to choose between protecting public interest and protecting the individual. Protecting the individual would immediately undermine the confidentiality pact."

The retired officer added that during the prewar era, discipline was enforced through professional ethics rather than forced pacts. "Nowadays, they are always on Facebook, writing anything. The chain of command is no longer cohesive. Once you messed up, you were dealt with accordingly," he said.

He also criticized President Boakai's dismissal of Gwee Porkpah, the LDEA deputy director who disclosed publicly that government officials were involved in drug trafficking. "If his dismissal wasn't based on another reason, then the president is not properly advised. He risks ruining his legacy. Government officials are deeply involved in the drug business and protect the cartels," the officer added.

History of Leadership Crises at the LDEA

When Boakai took office in January 2024, many Liberians hoped his decades of public service would bring reform, particularly after he pledged during the campaign to fight drug trafficking and abuse.

He appointed Abraham Kromah, former deputy inspector general of police for operations, as LDEA director, with Hassan Fadiga as deputy director for operations. The pair, both seasoned security officers, were initially seen as a strong team. But they soon clashed--verbally and physically.

Fadiga accused Kromah of usurping his functions and protecting drug traffickers. Boakai suspended both indefinitely and set up an investigation. Despite relieving them of their posts, he has yet to release the findings.

Kromah later sued Fadiga for defamation at the Civil Law Court, winning damages of more than $1 million--although payment has yet to be made.

After Christopher Peters briefly led the agency, Boakai appointed Souh, Porkpah and Farr as LDEA leaders. They focused on arresting street-level dealers but struggled to bring down major traffickers. Internal divisions soon reemerged, with Souh and Porkpah at odds.

On Aug. 12, 2025, Porkpah disclosed publicly that government officials were involved in the drug trade. Days later, a leaked recording surfaced of LDEA Chief of Operations Maj. Abraham O. Payne allegedly ordering the release of his daughter after she was arrested in a ghetto with drugs. Facing public backlash, Boakai dismissed Payne as well as Souh, Porkpah and Farr.