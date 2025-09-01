Nigeria: Amusan, Brume, Ezekiel Lead Nigeria's Squad for World Athletics Championships

31 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the championships, Team Nigeria will intensify final preparations as the athletes aim to improve on past performances and secure podium finishes in Tokyo.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has officially released a 15-person list of athletes set to represent the country at the 2025 World Athletics Championships scheduled for 13-21 September

at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

According to a statement signed by Israel Inwang, Secretary General of the AFN, the final squad comprises seven female and eight male athletes who will compete in 11 events, including the 100m, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 100m hurdles, long jump, shot put, discus, and hammer throw.

Headline names on the list include world 100m hurdles record holder Tobi Amusan, Olympic long jump bronze medallist Ese Brume, rising 400m hurdles star Ezekiel Nathaniel, and veteran shot putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi. These four remain Nigeria's biggest medal hopes heading into the championships.

Also making the Tokyo-bound team are Rosemary Chukwuma (100m), Prestina Ochonogor (long jump), Chioma Onyekwere-Lyons (discus), Obiageri Amaechi (discus), and Oyesade Olatoye (hammer) on the women's side.

For the men, the list features Kayinsola Ajayi (100m), Israel Okon (100m), Udodi Onwuzurike (200m), Samuel Ogazi (400m), Chidi Okezie (400m), and Charles Godfred (long jump).

AFN President Tonobok Okowa extended his appreciation to coaches, sponsors, government agencies, and other stakeholders for their contributions to the development of Nigerian athletics.

He assured that the AFN would continue to introduce more programmes to sustain growth and ensure long-term success for the sport.

Full Team Nigeria List - Tokyo 2025 World Championships

Women (7):

Tobi Amusan (100mH), Ese Brume (Long Jump), Rosemary Chukwuma (100m), Prestina Ochonogor (Long Jump), Chioma Onyekwere-Lyons (Discus), Obiageri Amaechi (Discus), Oyesade Olatoye (Hammer)

Men (8):

Kayinsola Ajayi (100m), Israel Okon (100m), Udodi Onwuzurike (200m), Samuel Ogazi (400m), Chidi Okezie (400m), Ezekiel Nathaniel (400mH), Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put), Charles Godfred (Long Jump)

